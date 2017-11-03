Mother’s boyfriend arrested after 3-year-old dies of suspected abuse

CHICOT COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) – A 3-year-old girl has died in a case of suspected abuse, according to the Chicot County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The incident report states that deputies were notified when the child was brought into a local emergency room Tuesday night by her mother and grandmother with injuries described as “severe.”

The CCSO says Journee Orji was later airlifted to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

After interviewing Journee’s mother, who lives in Lake Village, the CCSO says she told deputies that her boyfriend Jeffery Tucker had spanked Journee at her home earlier in the day.

After receiving that information and learning that Tucker had left the address in the mother’s vehicle a BOLO was put out to surrounding agencies on the vehicle and Tucker.

He was taken into custody in Eudora just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Journee died from her injuries at 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, the CCSO said.

A probable cause hearing and first court appearance was held Thursday for Tucker in Chicot County Circuit Court.

He was charged with Capital Murder and ordered held without bond.

The CCSO says Tucker will be held in the Jefferson County Jail for now.

