North Bay Fire first responders hailed as heroes

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — First responders saved so many people in the early morning hours as the fire whipped through North Bay neighborhoods.

There continues to be an outpouring of gratitude in Santa Rosa.

At the Santa Rosa Police Department, there are signs put up to show thanks to the many first responders that risked their lives to alert residents that the fire was coming.

Thousands of people were told to leave immediately.

KRON4’s Terisa Estacio spoke with one family that told her they woke up to a police officer shining a light in their faces as they were in bed.

They were told to not grab anything except for their children and animals including the family dog.

Even though they lost their home, they are incredibly thankful for the officer who saved their family.

