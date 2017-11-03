NAPA (KRON) — KRON4 continues to take a look at the heroes who helped put out the North Bay fires.

Two men used their bulldozers to stop the fire path in Napa.

As soon two locals saw flames from the windows of their Napa Valley homes Sunday morning, they headed for the hills armed with only bulldozers.

“These are the lines we made to save that neighborhood right there,” said Dan Wynn, who bulldozed the firebreak to save homes.

Eli ponce and Wynn bulldozed a 4-mile long firebreak for six days, directing the fast-moving Nuns Fire away from the Browns Valley neighborhood.

And you can imagine a really big challenge. Out there, there is a steep, hilly terrain, and these guys were in bulldozers in the middle of the night encircled by flames and smoke.

And that made it really difficult for them to see.

Ponce and Wynn worked like this for nearly a week.

“This fire came straight down on us,” Wynn said. “It was extremely hot. We bulldozed all this to put the flames out. And in this particular part, we were actually in the flames to put that out. A lot of credit to my boss, Eli Ponce. He actually took his dozer and went inside there, and I kind of covered a six and was watching him telling him where to move around, and we were consumed by fire a couple of times out here.”

They refueled six times which Wynn says runs about $900 each, but the reward of possibly saving thousands of homes, Wynn says, was worth the sacrifice and the danger.

“It’s all donated,” Wynn said. “We don’t expect anything from anybody. We were just happy that our equipment was here, and we were able to help these people.”

