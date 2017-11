Opening days for Lake Tahoe-area ski season

LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — A big storm is expected to dump a ton of snow in the Sierra Nevada this weekend.

The snowstorm has people wondering when they can hit the slopes.

Here’s a list of opening days for ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area:

Boreal Mountain Resort – Nov. 9

Diamond Peak – December 14

Donner Ski Ranch – December 2

Heavenly Mountain Resort – November 17

Homewood Mountain Resort – December 8

Kirkwood – November 22

Northstar California – November 17

Sierra At Tahoe – November 25

Soda Springs – December 9

Squaw Valley – Alpine Meadows – November 17

Sugar Bowl Resort – November 24

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES