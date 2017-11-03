DUBLIN (KRON) — A former Dublin High School student was arrested Thursday after she threatened to blow up the school because she was angry over how they handled an assault on a female student, police said.

Taylor Pearson, 20, is accused of calling the Dublin Unified School District office 1:45 p.m. and threatening to “blow up” Dublin High School, police said.

Students were dismissed early and the campus was cleared so law enforcement could search it thoroughly.

Dublin Police, with the assistance of Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb dogs and unmanned aerial vehicles, searched the campus, but no explosive devices were located.

At 4:30 p.m., Dublin High School was deemed safe to return to normal operation.

An investigation into the bomb threat revealed that Pearson used her cell phone to call in the threat, police said.

Pearson told police she had seen a social media article about an assault on a female Dublin High School student, a story that KRON4 first reported.

She said she was upset how the investigation into that incident was handled.

A girl suffered multiple injuries to her head and face after she overheard several male students using the “N-word” and asked them to stop.

The student and her parents wanted her attacker removed from campus, but that did not happen.

Pearson later turned herself into police. She was placed under arrest for making the bomb threat and was later transported to Santa Rita Jail.

