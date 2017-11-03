Rainy weather rolls through the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A storm system is rolling through the Bay Area making for a cloudy and wet Friday morning.

KRON4’s James Fletcher says radar shows scattered rain throughout the bay with more on the way.

A cold front sliding down from Oregon will arrive Friday night and last through Saturday morning.

Roads will be slick for Friday morning and evening commutes. Keep the umbrella handy all day. Make sure the kids are prepared for a wet day at school.

Leftover scattered showers are possible for the end of the weekend, too.

Forecast rain amounts from now through early Monday range from 0.66-1.33″ for the North Bay hills and coastal mountains/hills, and 0.25-0.75″ for other locations.

Looking ahead to next week, another potential storm is brewing for Wednesday through Thursday.

