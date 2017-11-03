Storms to bring heavy snow to Sierra Nevada

(NWS Sacramento)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The peaks of the Sierra Nevada might be dusted with up to 2 feet of snow as storms pass through Northern California.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Friday until 11 p.n. Saturday for parts of the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say light rain over the northern mountains is expected as early as Thursday afternoon but heavier rain and snow will likely fall Friday night through Saturday, with a second storm coming Sunday.

National park officials have already closed a mountain pass that runs through Yosemite National Park in anticipation of trouble.

The National Park Service says Tioga Road, the soaring eastern entry to the park, closed Thursday night and should stay that way through the weekend.

Officials will also close Glacier Point Road, which offers sweeping views of Yosemite Valley.

They say both roads will be closed through Monday, when the storms are expected to dissipate and road conditions can be assessed.

