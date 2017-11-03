Twitter employee on his last day deactivates President Trump’s account

By Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is unleashing new criticism of the probes into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia. Trump, in a series of tweets, is making reference to what he calls "phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist." He says Democrats are using a “witch hunt” for “evil politics.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Twitter customer support worker who was on his or her last day on the job deactivated President Donald Trump’s account for a few minutes Thursday evening, the social media company reported.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Twitter took responsibility for the outage. In a tweeted statement, the company said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees. The account was unreachable for 11 minutes.

Twitter later said the deactivation “was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

“We are conducting a full internal review,” the company said.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Trump also tweeted that “everybody” is asking why the Justice Department isn’t investigating “all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s