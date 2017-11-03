SAN MATEO (KRON) — It’s been a tough week for firefighters on the Peninsula, as the Menlo Park Fire Department is mourning the loss of two young aspiring young firefighters and a close friend.

All three were killed in a crash along Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo on Halloween night.

And on Friday, KRON4 is learning about a possible connection with an alleged sideshow in the area that night.

Some Skyline Boulevard residents believe there is a connection between the crash and a sideshow near the Clouds Rest Vista Point.

The California Highway Patrol confirms it is looking into everything related to the crash.

But right now, the focus is on the three young men who lost their lives, two of whom wanted to become firefighters.

It’s been a tough week for the close-knit Menlo Park Fire Department. It is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Ricardo Torres, 19-year-old Andrew Gonzales, and 18-year-old Matthew Cruz.

Torres and Gonzalez were in the Fire Explorer program mentored by veteran firefighter Eric Mijangos.

Crash victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photograph – Fire Explorers Andrew Gonzales (left) and Ricky Torres (Right) at a recent open house at Fire Station 1 (Credit Explorer Steven Effesimo) Fire Explorer Andrew Gonzales (Right) is shown how to use a metal cutting saw by Firefighter/Engineer Eric Mijangos (left) Coordinator for Fire Explorer Post 109 (Credit Explorer Steven Effesimo) Matthew Cruz – Credit the Cruz Family Fire Explorer Andrew Gonzales Credit Menlo Fire Explorer Post 109 Fire Explorer Ricky Torres Credit Menlo Fire Explorer Post 109

The three friends were killed Halloween night when their vehicle plunged off Skyline Boulevard near Bear Gulch Road.

“It’s horrible to think that three young men who were on a great path should have to die,” Skyline resident Eric Carstens said. “It was totally unnecessary….I have video of the vehicles, and one of them matches (the) description of the one that crashed.”

South Skyline resident Carstens shot a video of a sideshow that occurred at the Clouds Rest Vista Point on Halloween night.

He says at one point, several cars sped off to the north at a high rate of speed.

“I had a very bad feeling because I don’t usually see them take off in a big group like that, so I followed to try and see where they were going, then sadly, I learned that one of them had gone off the road,” Carstens said.

Carstens and his neighbors say they have filed numerous complaints about the ongoing sideshows here.

They say the sideshows often include drinking, drag racing, burnouts, and cars spinning donuts.

The pavement is covered with tire marks for hundreds of feet.

The California Highway Patrol says it is looking into these reports.

Back in Menlo Park, the focus is on the young men and their families.

Harold Schapelhouman/fire chief

“The CHP is bringing in their special investigative team,” Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said. “They will be doing a thorough investigation. I am not privy to any speculation. They will do blood, toxicology. These were good kids. We’ll leave it to the CHP to find out what happened, but we haven’t heard anything about racing.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES