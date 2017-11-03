SANTA ROSA (KRON) — An elderly woman in Santa Rosa was hospitalized after the deadly wildfires claimed her home and hundreds of others.

She is finally back with her family.

On Friday, she sat down with KRON4 to talk about her harrowing story. She recounts the terrifying night she was forced to evacuate.

Nearly a month after being hospitalized, 86-year-old Shirley Moroni is still dressed in her hospital gown and wearing a hospital bracelet.

She says she feels fortunate to still be alive.

If not for the quick thinking of an alert police officer, who helped her evacuate her house, Shirley says she might not be here today.

“The policeman told me, he said it’s not going to survive,” Moroni said. “These gas lines are going to take everything, so that was it.”

The Journey’s End Mobile Home Park was Shirley’s community for the past few years.

It’s where she planned to live out her days. But her three bedroom home is gone now.

“I just couldn’t believe the destruction the fire did–geez. It was terrible,” Moroni said.

Shirley made it out of the fire uninjured.

But she was hospitalized the day after it started because of a fall.

“I think I blacked out,” Moroni said.

Fortunately, her oldest son lives nearby, so she’s staying with him now.

She was released from her doctor Thursday night.

The couch is her temporary bed, while her son prepares a room for her.

It pains her to think about all of the stuff she lost, including sentimental items she shared with her late husband.

“I had a lot of pictures from my wedding,” Moroni said. “I’ve been married 65 years. And I had all these pictures and they went up in flames.”

But she did not lose her drive to live on.

“I was just…happy that I got out so my family wouldn’t have to suffer,” Moroni said. “And so, that was it. I hope other families done the same.”

Now, she’s looking forward to getting healthy and eventually going back to church.

Her home may be gone, but it was insured, and her family is still intact.

And for Shirley, that’s what matters most.

