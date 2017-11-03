VIDEO: Huge lines at Bay Area Apple stores for iPhone X

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There was excitement all over the Bay Area on Friday, as people waited to get their hands on the new iPhone X.

KRON4 video shows people lining up outside of an Apple store in San Francisco on Friday.

The lines were so long that Apple employees gave water to those waiting to get their new phones.

One person visiting from London spent his last day in San Francisco waiting in line before flying back home this weekend.

“I’m from London, and I think it’s going to be quicker for me to get it now rather than try and get it there,” he said. “We’re flying back to Europe day after tomorrow, so it’s just one chance.

The new phone has a $999 price tag.

