SANTA ROSA (KRON) — They have their lives, but they lost everything else.

Their house, two rental homes, that were not insured, and business are now gone after the North Bay Firestorm–along with their livelihood.

John Thill looks at what’s left of his business–an auto body shop he started from scratch decades ago.

“This means everything to us because I lost my job 20 years ago due to being laid off, and there was no one hiring,” Thill said. “I started this business from my garage. Our livelihood is gone.”

And so is his home.

The Coffey Park residence that Thill and his wife shared burned down on their 35th anniversary.

“We thought that when we left our house, we would be back home,” Thill said.

The couple grew up in Sonoma County and raised their children here.

They say they now have to start all over.

“One minute I cry. One minute I’m on the defense and saying let’s build this back up,” Thill said. “Let’s be strong and get this done and rebuild everything. It’s really hard.”

They also had two rental homes above, behind their business that they were in the process of insuring.

“We’re going to hopefully rely on maybe FEMA to help us out with those because our insurance company is not going to cover it,” Thill said.

The family says they at least have each other left. But not much else.

“This was our retirement right here. I’ve worked so hard from nothing,” Thill said. “Twenty years later now, it’s gone up in smoke.”

The family says they’ve lost more than $1 million in property and more.

They lost their four cats in the fire.

