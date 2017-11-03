VTA: Man arrested for taping girl on San Jose bus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 70-year-old man in San Jose on Friday for allegedly taping a girl on a San Jose bus.
Florencio Hernandez-Palmo was taking pictures and recording a 16-year-old girl on the VTA bus as she rode to school, authorities said.
The incident was reported last month.
Sheriff’s deputies even say Hernandez-Palmo followed the girl off of the bus and recorded her.
Authorities say Hernandez-Palmo discreetly held his cellphone and pointed it directly at the girl.
“Prior to reporting the suspect’s behavior to law enforcement, the victim became suspicious of Hernandez-Palmo because whenever she got on the bus, his attention would focus directly on her. On at least one occasion, after the victim disembarked the bus, Hernandez-Palmo followed directly behind her recording her with his cellphone from just a few feet away,” deputies said in a press release.
Deputies arrested Hernandez-Palmo as he boarded a bus on Hostetter Road and Flickinger Avenue in San Jose.
Hernandez-Palmo has been booked in the Santa Clara County Jail.
Authorities believe they are other victims, and he is accused of filming females for the last three years.
