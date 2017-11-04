3 women accused of stealing 22 bottles of alcohol from Sonoma store

SONOMA COUNTY(KRON)–The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three women accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of alcohol on Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects walked into the Sonoma Market Store and stole 22 bottles of high-end alcohol totaling $1,153.
If you locate any of the suspects, please contact Deputy Wade Borges at 707-996-3602.
