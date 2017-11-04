Anti-fascist protesters blocking traffic in San Francisco

By and Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Anti-fascists protestors are blocking traffic in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the F Market line is delayed due to the protest activity.

The line is switching back in the outbound direction at Don Chee and in the inbound direction at 11th Street.

