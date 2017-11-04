Anti-fascist protesters blocking traffic in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Anti-fascists protestors are blocking traffic in San Francisco.
According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the F Market line is delayed due to the protest activity.
The line is switching back in the outbound direction at Don Chee and in the inbound direction at 11th Street.
#Sfpd waiting up ahead on 18th for #pence #trump protestors on corner of #DoloresPark traffic backed up behind group pic.twitter.com/tA8BeKLzYm
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) November 5, 2017
Protestors against #Trump #Pence turning the corner at #Castro heading down 18th to #Mission #SanFrancisco #nov4 @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Z90doWS6Ux
— Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) November 5, 2017
- GIRL VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED ON DUBLIN SCHOOL CAMPUS
- DISCOVERY BAY MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
- 3 BAY AREA TEENS KILLED IN HALLOWEEN NIGHT CAR CRASH
- GANG MEMBER WHOSE ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT WENT VIRAL PLEADS GUILTY
- NON-SMOKERS GET EXTRA DAYS OFF TO MAKE UP FOR SMOKE BREAKS
- TRICK-OR-TREATER FINDS BLADE IN HALLOWEEN CANDY
- KRON4 & THE SALVATION ARMY: NORTH BAY FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER