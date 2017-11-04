Anti-fascist protesters blocking traffic in San Francisco



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Anti-fascists protestors are blocking traffic in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the F Market line is delayed due to the protest activity.

The line is switching back in the outbound direction at Don Chee and in the inbound direction at 11th Street.

#Sfpd waiting up ahead on 18th for #pence #trump protestors on corner of #DoloresPark traffic backed up behind group pic.twitter.com/tA8BeKLzYm — Ella Sogomonian (@EllaSogomonian) November 5, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES