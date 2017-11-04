Baby allegedly abducted by father in So. California found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KRON/AP) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a 2-month-old boy allegedly kidnapped by his father has been found safe and the man is under arrest.

County Officials tweeted the baby was safe around 12:30 p.m. Saturday after a truck matching the description was reported near Los Angeles International Airport.

The initial alert said the father and baby were last seen Friday afternoon in Fort Tejon, an area on the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 about halfway between Los Angeles and Bakersfield.

Authorities say the suspect is 42-year-old Jeffrey Michael Gomes, who was considered armed and dangerous.

His son is 2-month-old Jefferson Gomes.

Further details about how and where baby Jefferson was found were not released.

