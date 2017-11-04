Dublin High School releases statement after student assaulted on campus

DUBLIN (KRON)–Dublin High School released a statement after a student was violently assaulted in late October.

The young girl suffered multiple injuries to her head and face. The incident occurred after she overheard several male students using the “N-word” and asked them to stop.

According to the school, the physical assault stemmed from a racial slur used by another student.

FIRST ON KRON4: Girl violently assaulted on Dublin High School campus after racial slur

Dublin High School claims, the girl initiated the physical contact with the male student, which resulted in an altercation.

The boy was arrested and eventually released to his parents. The boy’s parents aren’t pressing charges against the girl.

