Flooding begins after overnight rain soaks Bay Area roads

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several roadways are flooded after rain doused the Bay Area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The floods are occurring in San Francisco, Marin, and Redwood City.

Here are a list of areas for drivers to be aware of, according to a flood log from CHP:

San Francisco:

455 8th St. – Left lane flooded about one foot deep

Eastbound 80 just west of 7th St. off-ramp, left lane completely flooded

Northbound 280 about one mile south of Mariposa

Redwood City:

Northbound 101 at the Kehoe Ave. on-ramp

Marin:

Northbound 101 at the Lucky Dr. off-ramp

CHP says these are all common flood areas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES