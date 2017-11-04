Flooding begins after overnight rain soaks Bay Area roads

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Several roadways are flooded after rain doused the Bay Area Friday night into Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.
The floods are occurring in San Francisco, Marin, and Redwood City.
Here are a list of areas for drivers to be aware of, according to a flood log from CHP:
San Francisco:
- 455 8th St. – Left lane flooded about one foot deep
- Eastbound 80 just west of 7th St. off-ramp, left lane completely flooded
- Northbound 280 about one mile south of Mariposa
Redwood City:
- Northbound 101 at the Kehoe Ave. on-ramp
Marin:
- Northbound 101 at the Lucky Dr. off-ramp
CHP says these are all common flood areas.
- GIRL VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED ON DUBLIN SCHOOL CAMPUS
- DISCOVERY BAY MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
- 3 BAY AREA TEENS KILLED IN HALLOWEEN NIGHT CAR CRASH
- GANG MEMBER WHOSE ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT WENT VIRAL PLEADS GUILTY
- NON-SMOKERS GET EXTRA DAYS OFF TO MAKE UP FOR SMOKE BREAKS
- TRICK-OR-TREATER FINDS BLADE IN HALLOWEEN CANDY
- KRON4 & THE SALVATION ARMY: NORTH BAY FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER