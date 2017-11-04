Man accused of luring minors into sex ‘auditions’

NORWALK, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man is facing several federal charges, accused of tricking minors into porn auditions.

Charles Thomas Barbarotta, 32, was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of wire fraud.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Ohio, Barbarotta induced two teen girls into performing sex acts under the promise that he was producing a pornographic film.

He is also accused of recording the encounter.

Barbarotta also used a scheme to induce the two minor victims into performing sex acts with him for what he fraudulently purported would be a pornographic film he would produce or direct, according to the indictment.

Investigators believe Barbarotta may have other victims. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.

