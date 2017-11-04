Mom investigated for child trafficking after joking on Twitter

WCMH Published:
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013 file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San Jose, Calif. Despite executive turmoil and a stock price that has fallen 30 percent since late April 2015, industry experts _ not to mention loyal users _ see potential in the company. But first it needs to address some of its biggest problems. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

OXFORD, Miss. (WCMH) — A mom in Mississippi thought she was sending a lighthearted tweet when she posted she was selling her 3-year-old son. Someone following her on social media didn’t think it was funny.

“All I could think of was that this was a horrible misunderstanding,” Alex McDaniel told WMC-TV.

Recently McDaniel tweeted, “3yo for sale. $12 OBO.”

McDaniel thought she was being funny, however, someone who saw the tweet was offended and contacted Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services and accused her of child trafficking.

“Anybody who would do that–try to break up a family or to try to silence somebody–is just inexcusable,” McDaniel said.

Investigators determined McDaniel was only joking in the tweet, but she hopes there’s a little more caution from authorities when taking an anonymous tip”If someone calls in and refuses to leave their information for CPS to follow up, refuses to leave anything for them, just drops a tip, I don’t think tips like those should be treated the same as others,” McDaniel told WMC-TV.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s