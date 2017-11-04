North Bay fire victims still without homes

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– At the height of the North Bay wildfires in late October, more than three dozen evacuation centers were set-up throughout Sonoma County and now there is only one.
The Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa is still tending to fire victims and while they are grateful for the support, the hope for a sense of normalcy.
KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with evacuees at the shelter.
- GIRL VIOLENTLY ASSAULTED ON DUBLIN SCHOOL CAMPUS
- DISCOVERY BAY MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
- 3 BAY AREA TEENS KILLED IN HALLOWEEN NIGHT CAR CRASH
- GANG MEMBER WHOSE ‘HOT’ MUGSHOT WENT VIRAL PLEADS GUILTY
- NON-SMOKERS GET EXTRA DAYS OFF TO MAKE UP FOR SMOKE BREAKS
- TRICK-OR-TREATER FINDS BLADE IN HALLOWEEN CANDY
- KRON4 & THE SALVATION ARMY: NORTH BAY FIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER