North Bay fire victims still without homes

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– At the height of the North Bay wildfires in late October, more than three dozen evacuation centers were set-up throughout Sonoma County and now there is only one.

The Finley Community Center in Santa Rosa is still tending to fire victims and while they are grateful for the support, the hope for a sense of normalcy.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal spoke with evacuees at the shelter.

