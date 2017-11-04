Police: Gunman carjacks woman at Rockridge BART

ROCKRIDGE (KRON) — Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint Friday at BART’s Rockridge station.

Around 9:03 p.m. a woman was in her 2017 Honda Accord when a man allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her in the west side parking lot, according to BART police.

The woman got out of the car, and the gunman and another man allegedly got in and drove away.

Police say the suspect carrying the gun is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20’s wearing a black hooded jacket.

There was no description of the man he was with.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crime.

The car reported stolen is a gray, 2017 Honda Accord with California license plate 7YSM397.

