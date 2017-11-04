Police: Officer, suspect remain hospitalized after Halloween shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco police officer and a suspect remain hospitalized after an overnight shooting this Halloween, according to San Francisco Police Department.

At 12:03 a.m. on Nov. 1, SFPD officers on foot patrol were flagged down by someone reporting a suspicious car in the area of 18th and Diamond streets.

When officers approached the car, “There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one officer,” police said.

A 41-year-old officer, who is a nine-year veteran assigned to the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

He has since had surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

The shooting suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sesar Valdez of Hayward, was also taken to the hospital.

He is listed in life-threatening condition.

Friday evening Sesar was booked in absentia on the following charges:

Attempted murder (two counts)

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with destroyed serial numbers

Driving a stolen car

Discharging a firearm in a negligent manner

Carrying a loaded firearm in public

Resisting arrest

There is no booking photo of Sesar due to his condition.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation conducted by the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Police Accountability and the SFPD Internal Affairs Division. Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

