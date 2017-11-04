Protest honors undocumented immigrants in Richmond jail

By Published:


RICHMOND (KRON)–On Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered to call attention to the conditions at an East Bay county jail.

The West County Detention Facility in Richmond houses inmates accused of a variety of criminal offenses. The facility also holds dozens of undocumented immigrants through a contract with the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

For the last six years, a vigil has been held in honor of those detainees as they wait for a determination on their status.At Saturday’s gathering, protesters voiced their concerns about the conditions detainees experience.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s