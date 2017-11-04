Protest honors undocumented immigrants in Richmond jail

RICHMOND (KRON)–On Saturday afternoon, protesters gathered to call attention to the conditions at an East Bay county jail.
The West County Detention Facility in Richmond houses inmates accused of a variety of criminal offenses. The facility also holds dozens of undocumented immigrants through a contract with the Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
For the last six years, a vigil has been held in honor of those detainees as they wait for a determination on their status.At Saturday’s gathering, protesters voiced their concerns about the conditions detainees experience.
