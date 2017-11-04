Slick roads cause 2-vehicle accident in Antioch

ANTIOCH (KRON)– The wet roads played a huge factor in a two-car accident in Antioch that left two people hospitalized Saturday morning.

According to Contra Costa fire officials, the accident occurred around 8:50 a.m. on Kennedy Street and Delta Faire Boulevard.

Responding firefighters had to cut open one of the vehicles to rescue the driver trapped inside.

Two people were transported to nearby hospitals where one patient is in critical condition.

Fire officials said the crash was a result of weather-related conditions. The recent rains have resulted in slick roadways.

