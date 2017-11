SOUND: 911 call reveals horrifying moment Texas children are found dead

PAYNE SPRINGS, TX (WCMH) — An east Texas mother is behind bars after investigators say she shot and killed her two children.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Sarah Henderson, 29, planned the murder of her two daughters, ages 7 and 5.

“Over the last 24 hours, the investigation shows that she planned these murders for at least the last two weeks,” Hillhouse told KRON4’s sister station KETK. “It appears she also intended to kill her husband, but the entire crime did not go as planned.”

911 calls released by the sheriff’s office showed Henderson’s husband Jacob Henderson originally called requesting assistance because of Sarah’s behavior, but later canceled that call. Then, the Jacob called a third time to report the girls had been killed.

“My wife…my wife just shot her kids,” Jacob Henderson is heard telling 911 dispatchers. “She’s trying to commit suicide now, she’s trying to choke herself.”

Sarah Henderson was arraigned Friday morning on one count of capital murder. Her bond was set at $2 million. Officials say another capital murder charge is pending. She is currently on suicide watch in the Henderson County Jail.

