VIDEO: Lyft driver, passenger help save stabbing victim

KXAN Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20’s is recovering from serious injuries after he was stabbed in East Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

A Lyft driver said he was picking up a passenger downtown when a man came running up to his car with a stab wound, asking for a ride to the hospital.

The driver said the victim told them he had gotten into an fender bender before he was stabbed. The driver and the passenger in the Lyft said they helped the man get into the car and then headed for the hospital before pulling over and calling 9-11.

Medics arrived on scene at the intersection of East 14th Street and Olander Street, just east of Interstate 35, at 9:13 p.m.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

