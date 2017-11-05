Berkeley church reacts to Texas shooting



BERKELEY (KRON)– A shooting at a Texas church on Sunday morning sent shock waves across the nation.

KRON4’s Hermela Aregawi spoke with congregants at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Berkeley who were devasted by the tragedy in Texas.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church and killed 26 people, including the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter.

The church attack marked the largest mass shooting in the state of Texas.

Investigators said Kelley shot people inside and outside of the church. He continues his assault until an armed neighbor intervened.

Police said he fled and was later found dead inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is shocked that church shootings are becoming more frequent. He hopes his congregation won’t be subjected to that kind of violence.

