Community fights to save Alta Bates Medical Center

By and Published: Updated:


BERKELEY (KRON)–Sutter Health proposed the closure of Alta Bates Medical Center in Berkely and the community is fighting back.

On Sunday, a crowd of people rallied to protest the proposed closure. The fear is closing the city’s only acute care medical facility will restrict access to emergency care for thousands of families.

By 2030, all hospitals in California have to be retrofitted or have seismic upgrades. In 2015 Sutter Health confirmed plans to replace the Alta Bates campus with a regional medical center 3 miles away in Oakland.

KRON4’s Alecia Reid was at the rally and spoke to demonstrators who feel Sutter Health is using that as an excuse to close the Berkeley location.

