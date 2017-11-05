Guns stolen from San Mateo County sergeant’s vehicle

SAN MATEO (KRON)–A San Mateo County sergeant’s guns were stolen from an unmarked car in San Francisco on Friday night.

He left his firearms and ammunition in a car on Jones Street around 10 p.m and. A shotgun, rifle, ammunition, and bulletproof vest were all stolen after the vehicle was broken into.

KRON4’s Ella Sogomonia spoke with residents in the area who were stunned that law enforcement officers continue to leave their guns vulnerable in a city with rampant car burglaries.

