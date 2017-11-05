Hayward community shocked after racist display found in high school bathroom

HAYWARD (KRON) — A Hayward community is in shock after the discovery of a racist display in the bathroom at Mt. Eden High School.

On Nov. 3 school officials sent a notice to parents about the “disturbing display of hate.”

Someone made several nooses out of paper towels and hung them in the school’s bathroom, officials said.

When school officials found out, they say they immediately closed the bathroom and removed the racially-charged display.

Staff members and campus security worked together and quickly found the person responsible.

The person’s identity was not released.

“We recognize that that hateful displays can make members of our community feel targeted and unsafe,” school officials said in a statement.

The response went on to say that the school “denounces such acts,” and this incident can be used as a learning opportunity for students.

Full statement:

