Man arrested in hit-and-run attack on San Jose police officer

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run against a San Jose police officer during a sideshow crackdown last Sunday.

During one of several traffic stops on Oct. 29, a car was stopped around 10:00 p.m. for reckless driving on Hostetter Rd. near Highway 680, police said.

A San Jose officer was hit by the car and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a two-door Nissan 240SXE, fled the scene and evaded pursuing officers, police said.

Those officers were able to get a partial license plate on the car, which helped identify the suspect.

On Friday police announced 20-year-old Arturo Huerta-Cabrera was arrested at his San Jose home by the San Jose Police Department’s Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and METRO Unit.

Huerta-Cabrera was subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nate Bennett of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

In the Oct. 29 crackdown, police made five arrests and five cars were impounded.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES