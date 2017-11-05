Man arrested in hit-and-run attack on San Jose police officer

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police have arrested a man accused of a hit-and-run against a San Jose police officer during a sideshow crackdown last Sunday.
During one of several traffic stops on Oct. 29, a car was stopped around 10:00 p.m. for reckless driving on Hostetter Rd. near Highway 680, police said.
A San Jose officer was hit by the car and treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a two-door Nissan 240SXE, fled the scene and evaded pursuing officers, police said.
Those officers were able to get a partial license plate on the car, which helped identify the suspect.
On Friday police announced 20-year-old Arturo Huerta-Cabrera was arrested at his San Jose home by the San Jose Police Department’s Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and METRO Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nate Bennett of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
In the Oct. 29 crackdown, police made five arrests and five cars were impounded.
