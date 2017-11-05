Man looking for under-age meetup meets police instead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested Friday after luring an undercover officer posing as a minor on social media to a designated meeting place “for purposes of a sexual nature,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Jason J. Paul, 41, was booked into Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges, including first and second-degree online sexual corruption, third-degree attempted rape and 3 counts of luring a minor.

Police say Paul initiated contact with the undercover officer via social media on Tuesday, prompting an investigation. Paul designated a time on Friday to meet the officer in Northeast Portland. When he arrived he was taken into custody.

Police believe there could be more victims. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Mark Georgioff of the Portland Police Bureau Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-793- 9358 or Officer Mike Gallagher at 503-793-9061.

Here are Paul’s full charges: Purchase Sex with a Minor, Online Sexual Corruption in the First Degree, Online Sexual Corruption in the Second Degree, Attempt Rape in the Third Degree, Attempt Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, Patronizing Prostitute, and three counts of Luring a Minor.

