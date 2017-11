Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter killed in Texas church shooting

TEXAS (CNN)–Sherry Pomeroy, wife of First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy, tells CNN their 14-year-old daughter was killed in today’s church shooting.

Sherry Pomeroy says neither she or her husband were at the church today when the shooting occurred.

At least 20 people were killed in the shooting, according to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt.

