Police: Weapons, ammo, Kevlar vest stolen from unmarked cop car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for the person responsible for breaking into a police car and stealing several weapons and other items Friday night.

Just after 10:00 p.m. police received reports that an unmarked patrol car was burglarized in the first block of Jones St.

A San Mateo sergeant who was assigned to a task force with the FBI had parked and locked his car there, according to police.

When he returned, he found the car’s window was smashed and multiple items were gone.

The items stolen include:

1 Shotgun

1 Rifle

Ammunition

1 Kevlar vest

1 Jacket

San Francisco Police Department is investigating the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444.

No further details are available at this time.

