Santa Cruz County sheriffs searching for vandalism suspects

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON)–The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help identify two vandalism suspects.

Surveillance video shows two men approaching a security camera along the train tracks in Aptos.

According to sheriffs, one of the suspects tried to spray paint over the security camera. The second suspect attempted to shoot the camera with a BB gun.

Recently. building, walls, and fences in the area have been covered in graffiti. Sheriffs believe the two suspects in the video are connected to the other taggings in the Aptos area.

