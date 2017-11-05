Santa Rosa mobile home park closed due to possible asbestos exposure



SANTA ROSA (KRON)– On Sunday morning, more than 100 Santa Rosa residents gathered to find out why a mobile home park was closed for the second time.

In late October, Journey’s End Mobile Home Park was forced to evacuate after deadly wildfires swept through the area.

Some residents had been allowed to return to their homes to gather belongings and assess the damage, but a new revelation from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) locked them out.

On Thursday, fire officials were notified by EPA of potential asbestos-containing materials throughout the burned down park.

EPA investigators found 25 parcels within the park that could contain the poisonous material. Inspectors took samples and are waiting on test results to determine if the materials are hazardous.

