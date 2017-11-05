Texas church shooter previously served in Air Force

TEXAS (CNN)–A gunman who opened fire on a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas was previously a member of the U.S. Air Force, according to Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.
Devin Kelley served in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge, she said.
The Air Force did not provide a date or condition of the discharge.
Shooting at church in Sutherland Springs
