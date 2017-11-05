Timeline: Here’s how the Texas shooting unfolded

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX - NOVEMBER 5: Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. At least 20 people were reportedly killed and 24 injured when a gunman, identified as Devin P. Kelley, 26, allegedly entered the church during a service and opened fire. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)

TEXAS (KRON)–Speaking at news conference, Freeman Martin, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the shooter was dressed in all black, tactical-type gear when he opened fire on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

  • The suspect was seen at 11:20 a.m. this morning at a Valero gas station in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
  • The suspect crossed the street to the church, exited his vehicle and began firing at the church.
  • He then moved to the right side of the church and then continued to fire. The suspect entered the church and continued to fire.
  • As he exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged the suspect. The suspect dropped his assault-type rifle and fled from the church.
  • A local citizen followed the suspect.
  • As law enforcement responded to the scene, the suspect crashed.
  • The suspect was found dead in the vehicle.
  • Police don’t know if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound of if he was shot by a local resident.

The suspect:

  • Young, white male, in his early 20s
  • He wore a ballistic vest
  • Multiple weapons found in the vehicle
  • A bomb squad is searching the vehicle

