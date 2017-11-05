Timeline: Here’s how the Texas shooting unfolded

TEXAS (KRON)–Speaking at news conference, Freeman Martin, regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the shooter was dressed in all black, tactical-type gear when he opened fire on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The suspect was seen at 11:20 a.m. this morning at a Valero gas station in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The suspect crossed the street to the church, exited his vehicle and began firing at the church.

He then moved to the right side of the church and then continued to fire. The suspect entered the church and continued to fire.

As he exited the church, a local resident grabbed his rifle and engaged the suspect. The suspect dropped his assault-type rifle and fled from the church.

A local citizen followed the suspect.

As law enforcement responded to the scene, the suspect crashed.

The suspect was found dead in the vehicle.

in the vehicle. Police don’t know if the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound of if he was shot by a local resident.

The suspect: