Travel: Wine Country is open for business after firestorm devastation

NAPA (KRON) — The scope of the damage in Napa and Sonoma counties is still hard to grasp, but recovery is underway and communities and businesses need visitors now more than ever.

Travel enthusiast Dana Rebmann joined KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez to talk about the Wine Country being back in business.

Dana says the devastation is unprecedented. The images – particularly of neighborhoods in Santa Rosa were horrifying. Santa Rosa is home for Rebbmann, but it doesn’t matter where you live, we all watched the scenes play out in disbelief. People died. Homes were wiped out with terrifying speed.

Residents are beginning a recovery process that will take years.

That said, it’s essential for our Bay Area neighbors to understand Wine Country is open for business. It’s ready for visitors.

This is the view Saturday, after the rain passed through, from Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen.

There are more than 800 wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties, less than 10 were destroyed or damaged heavily. But yet there’s this impression that Wine Country was destroyed. For the folks that call it home, yes, things have changed, dramatically in some cases, but the impact on the average visitor is limited. A majority of the damage and devastation is residential, or in stretches of wine country the average visitor isn’t going to see. (According to Sonoma County Tourism more than 90 percent of Sonoma County is not affected by the Northern California fires.)

So, now is a great time to remind yourself about all the great things in our Bay Area backyard, like Jack London State Historic Park. Admission to the park is free through the end of the year. The weekly Saturday morning guided hikes are also free through the end of December.

Sonoma County’s Armstrong Woods is amazing, just as it always has been. More than 800 acres strong, the reserve is home to a grove of coast redwoods, awe-inspiring giants. The oldest tree, at an approximate age of 1400 years old, is also more than 300 feet tall.

Go for a hike, then wander along the main drag in Guerneville. Get something to eat, start your holiday shopping. It all adds up.

Days after the fires began, as soon as it was safe, businesses throughout wine country were focused on getting back to business as normal. They had to be. With grand estates and polished tasting rooms, it can be easy to forget how many businesses in both Napa and Sonoma County are small businesses.

Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue is a good example, lined with small shops and restaurants. It all trickles down, from servers, to cooks, and hotel staff. (They’re all residents that can’t afford to lose their livelyhood. In some cases, they’ve already lost their homes. And with local residents displaced, visitor support is more important than ever.)

With things a little slower.. that means those hard to get reservations, aren’t going to be so tough to get. Those posh hotels rooms are more plentiful and in some cases being discounted. As locals, we often have to compete with the out of towners.. now is the time to take advantage.

And if you’re the type that needs an excuse to indulge a little, the list of hotels and businesses donating proceeds to fire recovery funds is long. So, there’s added incentive to getaway and helps others in the process.

Fall is a fabulous time to visit, and discover new finds. Spring Lake in Santa Rosa is a locals’ favorite, but not necessarily well-known to others. Get outside visiting spots like this and Jack London State Park. Then hit a nearby winery, brewery, jumpstart your holiday shopping, buy wine. Bay Area residents are going to be a big part of the next chapter of Wine Country history.

And that’s a good thing. And a fun thing.

The folks behind BottleRock have announced a more than a few good reasons to bring you to wine country. In addition to the Band Together at AT&T Park this Thursday with the likes of Dave Matthews and Metallica..

A benefit concert called “For the Love of Napa”, featuring Michael Franti, is set for the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 18th at Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville.

“For the Love of Sonoma,” kicks the same evening at Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center featuring Bay Area legends Counting Crows.

Train will perform December 1st at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House in downtown Napa.

