2 girls missing after walking away from Redwood City care facility

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — Two children have gone missing after walking away from a Redwood City care facility early Monday morning, sheriff’s deputies said.

At around 1 a.m., 13-year-old Iyana Harris and 11-year-old Davonye Cummings walked out of the Your House South facility, located at 394 Sequoia Ave.

Your House is an “unsecured temporary housing facility for troubled youth.”

Deputies believe the girls were heading to Hayward and were last seen walking east on Woodside Road from Sequoia Avenue.

Cummings is described as black, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, and with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweats.

Harris was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray sweats, with a bright pink backpack.

They are considered at-risk due to their ages, deputies said.

