2 men hailed as heroes after chasing down Texas church shooter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KRON) – Authorities in Texas are crediting two men for stopping the largest mass shooting in the state’s history.

After killing 26 people and wounding at least 16 others, officers said they found the suspected shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, dead in his vehicle, which had run off the road.

Two men took it upon themselves to chase Kelley down.

“As with all active shooter situations, the number one goal of law enforcement is to neutralize the shooter,” explained Freeman Martin, with the Texas Department of Public Safety. “And in this situation, we had two good Samaritans that did that for law enforcement.”

Martin said a local resident that lives across the street from the church heard what was going on, he armed himself with an AR assault rifle and engaged the suspect.

They engaged in gunfire at the church and the suspect was shot.

The suspect6 dropped his assault rifle, jumped in his Ford Expedition and fled the scene.

“This good Samaritan, our Texas hero, flagged down another young man from Seguin, Texas and, and jumped in his vehicle and they pursued the suspect,” Martin said.

The heroes said they hit speeds of 95 mph in order to catch him.

They were also on the phone with dispatch the entire time to update authorities on their location.

Eventually, the suspect lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch.

“The gentleman with me rest the rifle on my head kept it aimed at him,” Langendorff said.

