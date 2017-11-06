$25,000 reward in string of Blackhawk home burglaries

BLACKHAWK (KRON) — The Blackhawk Homeowner’s Association is offering a $25,000 reward for information on the suspects involved in a string of burglaries.

Surveillance video caught the thief on camera. The burglary happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police say three people entered the home, snatching property and valuables before taking off.

The description of the suspects matches those who have committed previous burglaries.

Here is the full statement from the Contra Costa County Sheriff:

The Blackhawk Homeowners Association is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the suspects involved in a string of burglaries in Blackhawk. On Friday, November 3, 2017, at about 7:30 PM, Blackhawk Police Services received a report of a burglary on the 5400 block of Blackhawk Drive. Three suspects apparently entered a residence and took personal property and valuables. See images below. The suspects match the descriptions of those who committed previous burglaries. Anyone with any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Blackhawk Police Services at (925) 736-1018 or the Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, please email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES