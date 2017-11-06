Armed man robs 2 people at gunpoint in San Mateo

SAN MATEO (KRON) — Police are still looking for a man who robbed two people at gunpoint Saturday night in San Mateo.

The Hispanic man who robbed them was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

Police believe the suspect is in his 30s.

The incident happened at the intersection of San Mateo Drive and East Poplar Avenue.

The two victims were walking down the sidewalk when the man pulled out his gun and demanded their belongings before running away.

Here is the full statement by police:

San Mateo Police Department needs your help finding a man who robbed two San Mateo residents of their property on Saturday October 14, 2017, on the 400 block of N. San Mateo Drive. At about 7 p.m., San Mateo Police officers responded to the area of the 400 Block of N San Mateo Drive on a report of two victims that were robbed at gunpoint. When the officers arrived, they were told by the victims that as they walked on the sidewalk a man stepped out in front of them and told them to stop. While pointing a handgun at them, the man demanded property from the victims. Once the man received the property he fled on foot out of view. The man is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s, about 5’8”- 5’10” tall, 130-150lbs last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. Our detectives have been investigating this case and following up on possible leads. At this time, we are asking for our communities help in identifying the suspect in this case. Attached is a sketch of the suspect with information provided by the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this incident or identity of the suspect please call Detective John Rink Jr. 650-522-7617 or at jcrink@cityofsanmateo.org Alternative SMPD contacts

SMPD dispatch center at (650) 522-7700 or call the SMPD Secret Witness Line at (650)522-7676. Anonymous online tips in this or any San Mateo Police Department investigation can be done at: http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips

