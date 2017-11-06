Average US gas price jumps 7 cents to $2.58 for regular

Published:
Mobil Gas
In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, photo, a customer pumps gas at a Mobil station in Alameda, Calif. On Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for September. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline jumped 7 cents nationally over the past two weeks to $2.58.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the spike is a result of several factors, including higher oil prices.

The current price is 32 cents above where it was a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.25 a gallon. The lowest was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.14 a gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.82, up 6 cents from two weeks ago.

