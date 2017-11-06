BERKELEY (KRON) — Police in Berkeley have released new photos Monday in an attempt to locate people connected to starting fights during a weekend of free speech rallied in August.

The fights happened on August 27 during a “No to Marxism” rally at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.

Detectives working the case have located additional images which apparently shows one of the suspects without her mask.

Police said they arrested 13 people that day during the protests.

Several people were injured during the rally.

Police said the individuals injured were punched, kicked, and struck with improvised weapons.

Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects pictured here or their crimes are asked to contact the Berkeley Police Homicide Detail at (510) 981-4794.

