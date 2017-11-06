CHP: Santa Rosa man charged with murder in deadly, head-on collision

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man is charged with murder after a car crash that killed a woman and injured several others Sunday night, according to Santa Rosa California Highway Patrol.

Police say around 9:10 p.m., 35-year-old Logologoa Taumaloto was driving his 2006 Dodge Ram southbound on Lakeville Highway, north of SR-37, when the incident began.

He was allegedly passing cars to the left of the double yellow lines when he struck a white 2015 Toyota Corolla head-on, CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old woman from Oakley, was killed.

Three other cars collided either into the Toyota or into each other, resulting in moderate to minor injuries to all occupants.

They were all taken to either Petaluma Valley Hospital or Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Santa Rosa CHP, Marin CHP, Petaluma PD, Lakeville Fire, CalFire, and Petaluma Fire all responded to the crash.

Marin CHP closed Lakeville Road at SR-37 and at Old Lakeville #3 while Santa Rosa CHP investigated the collision.

Officers arrested Tevaseu for DUI, but he refused chemical testing.

He was then taken to the CHP office in Rohnert Park where officers got a search warrant, allowing them to draw his blood.

“Due to Tevaseu having a prior DUI conviction and statements he made during the interview, Tevaseu was booked on a charge of murder,” CHP said.

Meanwhile, officers from Marin CHP were manning the closure at Lakeville Road and Old Lakeville #3 when a second DUI accident occurred.

CHP says they had two patrol cars parked across the road, with their emergency lights on. They also had four reflective “Road Closed” signs mounted to barricades.

The officers were outside of their cars, using their flashlights to direct traffic.

This is when an Acura RSX rapidly approached the closure.

The car never slowed down and officers had to run out of the way as the Acura moved onto the right shoulder of southbound Lakeville Road.

The driver, 29-year-old Ashley Leah Barnachea of Santa Rosa, drove past the barricades and crashed into a parked CHP car.

“Barnachea continued southbound until the Acura came to a stop,” CHP said.

The officers ran to the Acura, began providing aid to Barnachea, and called an ambulance.

Barnachea was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital where she was arrested for DUI.

