SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $100,000 reward is being offered to solve a cold case murder in San Francisco.

Eighty-three-year-old Huan Chen died after being attacked and assaulted while getting off a Muni train back in Jan. 2010.

Police say as he exited at Oakdale and Third Street, a group of six boys pushed him, and Chen hit his head on the sidewalk.

Investigators have limited descriptions of the suspects and are hoping someone will now come forward.

Here is the full statement from police:

On Sunday, January 24, 2010 at approximately 5:58 PM, 83 year-old Huan Zhou Chen

was attacked and assaulted by a group of six black male juveniles on the 1600 block of

Oakdale. Mr. Chen had just exited the SFMTA T-Line LRV on Third Street and was

walking to his assisted living care facility. The unknown juveniles hit Mr. Chen on the

back of his head knocking him to the ground. Mr. Chen’s head then struck the sidewalk. The juveniles fled the scene, leaving Mr. Chen bleeding and disoriented. Emergency

services were called and Mr. Chen was transported to San Francisco General Hospital

and admitted for his injuries. He was subsequently discharged and returned home.

On Friday, March 19, 2010 Mr. Chen succumbed to his injuries. The Medical

Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s death a homicide as a result of multiple blunt

trauma injuries during the January 24th attack. The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Cold Case Unit is continually seeking

information that will identify the suspect(s) and ultimately bring this case to adjudication.

The San Francisco Police Department has authorized a $100,000 reward for

information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the

homicide of Mr. Huan Zhou Chen. A picture of Mr. Chen accompanies this news

release. Anyone with information or questions is urged to contact the SFPD Homicide Detail’s

Cold Case Unit at (415) 553-1146, Monday – Friday, 9:00AM to 5:00PM or by calling

the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text-A-Tip at TIP411

Here is a statement from David Chen, the son of the victim.

“There isn’t a day that he does not think about his father’s death. He misses him greatly because he used to talk to him on the phone every day. He was a great father raising four kids and now he is gone. The family is without any information or any way of understanding how this senseless act happened. There are days he is sleepless and the entire family still mourns even after 7 years. They hope that anyone with information will come forward and help the police catch who did this to his father.”

