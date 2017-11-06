Del Rio hopes win vs Miami helps Raiders get 'mojo' back

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio and free safety Reggie Nelson (27) reacts after the Miami Dolphins scores a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Coach Jack Del Rio spent the week in Florida talking about the need for his Oakland Raiders to get their “mojo” back.

His team responded with a tight win over the struggling Miami Dolphins to send Oakland into the bye week on a good note. Whether that provided enough to build on for a resurgence down the stretch that could get the Raiders (4-5) back into the playoffs remains to be seen.

“I think we had a couple really good practices during the week,” Del Rio said Monday. “There are still things we need to clean up and be better at, really in all three phases. I think what I saw was I saw glimpses of what I know we can be as a football team when we put all three phases together, and that’s really what we’re looking for.”

