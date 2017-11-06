FBI offers reward up to $20k for info on Oakland, Richmond murders

Victims: TOP LEFT Sean McClellan, TOP MIDDLE LaCorey Brooks, TOP RIGHT Nguyen Ngo, BOTTOM LEFT Nehemiah Lewis, BOTTOM MIDDLE Andrew Henderson, Jr

OAKLAND (KRON) — The FBI is offering an award to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest in several East Bay murders dating back to 2005.

The cases in question happened throughout West Oakland and Richmond.

The victims are pictured above.

The Oakland and Richmond police departments are assisting the FBI in the investigations.

A reward of up to $20,000 will be given for information that leads to an arrest in any of these cases:

  • June 27, 2005: Sean McClellan and LaCorey Brooks were shot and killed on Ripley Ave. in Richmond
  • April 23, 2009: Nguyen Ngo was shot and killed on 45th St. in Oakland
  • June 11, 2010: Nehemiah Lewis was shot and killed on Athens Ave. in Oakland
  • April 13, 2011: Andrew Henderson Jr. was shot and killed on E Street in Oakland

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call the Oakland, California, Police Department at (510) 238-7950, or contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Individuals providing tips can remain anonymous.

